- 29 December 2025 - AZX, a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the trading-optimized AZ Axis blockchain network, announced the launch of its Beta testing, introducing groundbreaking performance capabilities and innovative features designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized trading.
represents a technological leap in decentralized trading infrastructure. It is an order-book DEX built on Axis technology, an infrastructure designed for trading. The platform can now achieve an impressive P99 latency of under 20 ms. Backed by professional market-making teams, AZX also provides robust orderbook liquidity, providing a solid on-chain solution for high-frequency and professional trading scenarios that demand speed, precision, and reliability. It demonstrates remarkable achievement in critical performance indicators for decentralized exchanges.
AZX is committed to lowering the entry barrier to DeFi and addressing the challenges in accessibility. It introduces a revolutionary onboarding process, which allows users to register
with an email address and get their automatically generated on-chain addresses. AZX also supports logging in via multiple popular wallets, building a seamless, secure, and user-friendly entry point. Such a design makes significant progress in the accessibility of DeFi and professional trading, and is a ground-breaking innovation to realize the mass adoption of DeFi with improved usability, while preserving its core feature of self-custody.
The launch is also accompanied by a comprehensive contributor rewards program that enables users to accumulate points through trading and submitting feedback as early contributors. It reflects a mature, community-driven product development model that goes beyond technical testing.
About AZX
AZX is a high-performance order-book DEX built on the innovative Axis technology. Aiming to "Compose All Finance", AZX envisions providing feasible solutions to the fundamental challenges in cross-ecosystem asset flow and integration, offering a compelling long-term narrative around financial infrastructure innovation. As an auditable, high-performance bridge connecting traditional finance and decentralized finance, AZX positions itself at the forefront of the next evolution in global finance, with an ultimate ambition that goes beyond building another crypto DEX: to empower users and developers with the foundational layer to compose financial applications that were previously impossible.
