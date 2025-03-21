Revitalised Industrial Building Transformed into State-of-the-Art Smart Headquarters Sets Industry Benchmark

ATAL Engineering Group ("ATAL"), a leading provider in electrical and mechanical (E&M) engineering and information and communications technology (ICT) services for smart cities, today held the Opening Ceremony for ATAL Design, Research and Training Centre and its new headquarters, ATAL Tower . This milestone underscores ATAL's investment in the future, strengthening continuously its industry leadership in research and development, and talent cultivation, to drive innovation and productivity and to contribute to upgrading and developing the engineering industry. HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Neswire - 21 March 2025 -



Photo 1: Secretary for Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government The Hon Bernadette Linn (second left), accompanied by ATAL Engineering Group Founder Dr Otto Poon (first left), Chairman Dr Kim Mak (second right), and Chief Executive Officer Mr Raymond Chan (first right), officiating at the Opening Ceremony for the ATAL Design, Research and Training Centre cum ATAL Tower.



The Secretary for Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government The Hon Bernadette Linn, accompanied by ATAL Engineering Group Founder Dr Otto Poon, Chairman Dr Kim Mak, and Chief Executive Officer Mr Raymond Chan, officiated at the opening ceremony which was witnessed by Mr Ye Shui Qiu, Deputy Director-General, Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR, government officials, industry representatives and partners.





Ms Bernadette Linn and other guests viewed the work of ATAL Design, Research and Training Centre on developing advanced construction techniques and digital technology, encompassing Multi-trade integrated Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MiMEP), Modular Integrated Construction (MiC), Building Information Modelling (BIM), AI-driven Digital Twin technology, Internet of Things (IoT), liquid cooling solutions for supercomputing data centres as well as comprehensive water, wastewater and waste treatment, and climate solutions, to spearhead intelligent and low-carbon transformation across the engineering industry.





Talent is critical for advancing innovative productive forces. Over the past four decades, ATAL has nurtured, through its comprehensive graduate trainee and apprenticeship programmes, over 1,100 professionals, who have contributed to the Group and the industry in different roles. With ATAL Design, Research and Training Centre , ATAL will nurture more of Hong Kong's younger generation as talents with advanced engineering and technological expertise, to contribute to Hong Kong.





Transformed from an industrial facility to an intelligent building that integrates innovative and sustainable technologies, ATAL Tower exemplifies a successful transformation under the Hong Kong SAR Government's Revitalisation Scheme for Industrial Buildings. ATAL Engineering Group Chairman Dr Kim Mak remarked, "In an era when technologies are reshaping industries, ATAL Engineering Group has for decades been a pioneer in R&D investment in electrical and mechanical engineering and technology services for smart cities, working hand-in-hand with customers to deliver advanced professional solutions that create value for the communities. The opening of ATAL Tower and ATAL Design, Research and Training Centre marks not only a milestone for the Group but also our confidence in the future, and continuous investment in Hong Kong."





The Secretary for Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government The Hon Bernadette Linn said that it was more challenging to transform an industrial building than to rebuild it, posing significant difficulties. She congratulated the remarkable results of the ATAL Engineering Group for not only revitalising an industrial building but also adopting advanced technologies. She said it was encouraging that the successfully revitalised ATAL Tower is the first to meet the Government's requirements by allocating 10% of its floor space for function that benefits social development, transforming it into a design, research and training centre, setting a benchmark. She is pleased to see that this research centre not only focuses on research but also supports training, hoping the centre would capitalise on its strengths to contribute to the entire construction sector.



ATAL Tower incorporates design, research, training as well as office functions. Transformed from a traditional industrial facility into an intelligent building with Provisional Platinum rating under BEAM Plus New Buildings V2.0, ATAL Tower features energy saving as well as renewable energy systems, including innovative chilled beam air supply technology, oil-free chillers, and photovoltaic pavers and panels. The "Smart Building Platform", developed by ATAL, serves as the building's "central nervous system" that integrates and controls HVAC, lighting, IoT sensors, and electrical and mechanical facilities throughout the building, leveraging artificial intelligence for analysis and optimisation to achieve approximately 30% reduction in annual energy consumption and carbon emissions, while creating a more comfortable indoor environment. The building also harmoniously integrates indoor plants with outdoor landscaping to cultivate an environment that enhances occupant wellbeing.



Photo 2: The ceremony was witnessed by Mr Ye Shui Qiu, Deputy Director-General, Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR, government officials, industry representatives and partners.

Photo 3: ATAL Engineering Group Chairman Dr Kim Mak remarks during his address that the opening of ATAL Tower and the ATAL Design, Research and Training Centre represents not only a significant milestone in ATAL’s development but also the Group's confidence in the future and continuous investment in Hong Kong, to drive innovation and advancement of engineering.

Photo 4: The Secretary for Development of the Hong Kong SAR Government The Hon Bernadette Linn says that the successfully revitalised ATAL Tower is the first to meet the Government’s requirements by allocating 10% of its floor space for function that benefits social development.







Photo 5 & 6: The Secretary for Development The Hon Bernadette Linn (centre of photo 5) and Mr Ye Shui Qiu, Deputy Director-General, Department of Educational, Scientific and Technological Affairs, Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong SAR (first right of photo 5) tour the ATAL Design, Research and Training Centre, accompanied by ATAL Engineering Group Chairman Dr Kim Mak (second right of photo 5), and Managing Director Mr Brian Cheng (second left of photo 5). The visit showcases ATAL portfolio of advanced construction methodologies and innovative technologies, which help spearhead intelligent and low-carbon transformation across the engineering sector.



Photo 7: Transformed from an industrial facility to an intelligent building with Provisional Platinum rating under BEAM Plus New Buildings V2.0, ATAL Tower exemplifies a successful transformation under the Hong Kong SAR Government's Revitalisation Scheme for Industrial Buildings. Equipped with energy-efficient systems and renewable energy facilities, and utilising artificial intelligence analytics, the building achieves approximately 30% reduction in annual energy consumption and carbon emissions.



Hashtag: #ATAL

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ATAL Engineering Group

Established in 1977, ATAL Engineering Group is a leading provider in electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering solutions and information and communications technology ("ICT") services for smart cities, with headquarters in Hong Kong and operations in Macau, Mainland China, the United States and the United Kingdom. Serving a wide spectrum of customers from public and private sectors, the Group provides multi-disciplinary and comprehensive E&M engineering and technology services in four major segments, including Building Services, Environmental Engineering, Information, Communications and Building Technologies ("ICBT") and Lifts & Escalators.



The Group also manufactures and sells Anlev lifts and escalators internationally and has entered into an alliance with Transel Elevator & Electric Inc. ("TEI"), one of the largest independent lifts and escalators companies in New York, the United States. The Group's associate partner, Nanjing Canatal Data Centre Environmental Tech Company Limited (603912.SS), specialises in manufacturing of precision air conditioners.





ATAL Engineering Group