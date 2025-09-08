The Asia Philanthropy Congress was launched in 2022 as a venue for inviting the leaders of organizations in the philanthropy sector, especially foundations engaged with addressing social issues in the Asia region, and promoting cooperation and coordination aimed at solving these issues. Philanthropic activities––meaning both charitable work and social contribution––have an advantage in that they allow the swift provision of assistance in areas where public assistance from government agencies, corporate activities, or social investment cannot offer sufficient solutions. The congress gathers the leaders of the Asian philanthropy sector, especially from foundations that play a leading role in such activities, aiming to identify solutions together. Institute of Philanthropy The Institute of Philanthropy was established in September 2023 through a seed grant of HK$6.8 billion (US$870 million) from The Hong Kong Jockey Club and its Charities Trust. Established as an independent "think-fund-do" tank for China, Asia and beyond, IoP is dedicated to promoting philanthropic thought leadership and enhancing sector capabilities at local, regional and global levels in collaboration with fellow funders. It seeks to provide an Asia-based platform bringing global stakeholders together to promote the betterment of societies everywhere.

