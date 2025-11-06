Re-engineering towards a Resilient, Adaptive and Sustainable Supply Chain

Textile, Apparel, Footwear & Travel Goods Association in Cambodia (TAFTAC)

Indonesian Textile Association (API)

Association of the Lao Garment Industry (ALGI)

Malaysian Textile Manufacturers Association (MTMA)

Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association (MGMA)

Confederation of Wearable Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP)

National Federation of Thai Textile Industries (NFTTI)

Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS)

APTEXPO Summit: Bringing together over 300 senior delegates from leading global brands, major retailers, renowned designers, policymakers, and technology innovators, the summit will provide a strategic platform to discuss the future of supply chains, sustainability, and cross-border collaboration.

International Exhibition: Featuring over 100 exhibitors from more than 7 countries and regions, the exhibition will showcase the latest in textile manufacturing, sustainable materials, digitalisation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions, making it a one-stop platform for sourcing and partnership opportunities.

Notable exhibitors include Ghim Li Global Pte Ltd (Singapore), Best Garment Group (Cambodia), Chenfeng (Suqian) Textile Technology Co., Ltd (China), NicheTech Advanced Materials Co., Ltd (Republic of China, Taiwan), Foursource Group GmbH (Germany), Jing Cheung Industrial Co., Limited (Hong Kong SAR), Zhejiang Hongdu Textile Technology Co., Ltd (China) and Dalian Tianzhi Garments Manufacture Co., Ltd (China). Meet face-to-face with global textile and apparel suppliers, buyers, and innovators through curated business matching sessions designed to help you find the right partners, explore collaborations, and expand your network across Asia's fashion and manufacturing ecosystem.

Six Concurrent Events: Running alongside the main exhibition and summit, six specialised concurrent events will offer focused discussions, networking, and knowledge exchange tailored to specific sectors driving growth and innovation across the textile and apparel value chain.

The Asia-Pacific Sports & Outdoor Fashion Forum will spotlight emerging trends in performance textiles, functional apparel, and outdoor lifestyle fashion, highlighting opportunities in design innovation, material technology, and sustainability.

The 7th Belt and Road Textile Conference will bring together policymakers, trade associations, and business leaders to advance regional cooperation, investment, and sustainable development across the Belt and Road economies.

The Industry Update Showcase will feature country and regional briefings, presenting the latest market developments, investment climates, and partnership opportunities across Asia's textile-producing nations.

A series of exclusive closed-door workshops will provide targeted networking sessions designed for high-level dialogue, investor engagement, and cross-border business collaboration.

FUTR Asia 2025 will connect forward-thinking brands, retailers, and marketers exploring the future of retail, e-commerce, and consumer engagement — where fashion, technology, and lifestyle converge.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 November 2025 – The 2nd edition of the Asia-Pacific Textile and Apparel Supply Chain Expo & Summit (APTEXPO 2025) returns to Singapore from 19–21 November 2025, reaffirming its role as the region's premier platform for the textile and apparel industry. Bringing together global leaders, decision-makers, and innovators, the event will drive dialogue, partnerships, and solutions to build stronger, more sustainable, and future-ready supply chains.Jointly organised byand The, and sponsored by theand, the event is also hosted by theThemed, APTEXPO 2025 reflects the industry's urgent need to embrace. The event will serve as a key platform for stakeholders to share strategies, forge partnerships, and shape the next chapter of global textile and apparel manufacturing.APTEXPO 2025 enjoys strong support from key associations across ASEAN, including:It will address the pressing challenges and emerging opportunities in the global supply chain, with a particular focus on industrial upgrading and the evolving international trade landscape. Key discussions will explore how decentralised manufacturing models can enhance supply chain security, improve efficiency, and build greater resilience against future disruptions."Singapore, as a gateway to Asia Pacific, is the perfect host for the 2nd edition of APTEXPO. We look forward to engaging stakeholders from across the globe.""APTEXPO will connect Asia-Pacific's manufacturing powerhouse with the global market, driving a more secure, decentralised, and efficient supply chain."The 2025 edition of APTEXPO will feature a dynamic line-up of activities designed to deliver high-value insights, connections, and opportunities for stakeholders across the textile and apparel value chain.For more information, visit www.ap-texpo.com Hashtag: #APTEXPO2025

About CCPIT TEX

The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT TEX) was officially established in 1988. Three decades after its establishment, CCPIT TEX has gradually developed into an excellent organizer for professional exhibitions in China's textile and apparel industry. Independently or along with its partners, CCPIT TEX has organized a series of world-renowned exhibitions which cover the entire textile and garment industry both at home and abroad, including but not limited to Intertextile apparel fabrics, Intertextile home textiles, ITMA ASIA + CITME and CINTE.





About MP Singapore

The MP Group (MP) is a global full-service events management, marketing and community engagement company.



Established since 1987, MP embodies more than a quarter century of event building, marketing and management experience in both Eastern and Western cultures, practices, and business philosophies. We bring world-class talent, industry expertise, and incredible enthusiasm into the design and management of extraordinary online-to-offline experiences for your organization.



MP is part of Pico Group, a global group of agencies specializing in engaging people, creating experiences and activating brands for businesses, institutions and governments. As part of the Pico group, MP has unlimited access to a wide network of industry contacts and resources. Pico Far East Holdings has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1992.





About AFTEX

ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX) was established in 1978 with the objective of promoting common trade position and cooperation among textile and apparel industry in ASEAN member countries in line with the objective of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ASEAN-CCI). Every year, AFTEX holds its regular meetings plus side events on a rotational basis among member countries to discuss concrete issues of significant relevance to the regional growth and development of the textile and apparel industry, ranging from ASEAN trade linkages to workforce development, from trade fairs & investment promotion to sustainability issue, from regional cooperation to broader partnerships, and more.





About Singapore Fashion Council

Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) serves as the catalyst driving the industry's continuous growth, with a focus on three key areas: Asian Craftsmanship, Sustainability, and Innovation & Technology.



With a mission to empower and inspire all brands across the fashion ecosystem, SFC works closely with diverse partners to offer readily accessible resources, meaningful networks, sustainability-focused innovations, and future-forward insights unlocking new opportunities for impact.





