KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Neelay Patel as CEO of Malaysia, effective March 2026, subject to regulatory process. Patel brings over 20 years of risk management and insurance experience, including more than a decade driving Aon's commercial strategy and growth initiatives across Asia.In this role, Patel will lead Aon's business in Malaysia across Commercial Risk Solutions, Health Solutions, Talent Solutions and Wealth Solutions. He will partner with regional solution line leaders to align priorities, strengthen execution and deliver integrated solutions that help clients protect and grow their business. He will report to Andrew Minnitt, head of Southeast Asia and will relocate from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur in the coming months."Neelay's strategic mindset, strong client focus and values‑led leadership position him exceptionally well to lead our Malaysia team," said Minnitt. "His deep understanding of client needs and ability to mobilise teams around delivering integrated solutions will be invaluable as we help organisations navigate a rapidly evolving risk environment and achieve better outcomes."Since joining Aon in 2014, Patel has been central in advancing the firm's growth agenda — most recently as head of growth, Asia, where he has helped teams bring the full breadth of Aon's capabilities to clients and advanced sales transformation across the region. He has also been deeply engaged in developing Aon's talent across markets, contributing to an inclusive, high‑performing culture.Prior to joining Aon, he worked with Lockton in Australia and London, supporting large multinational clients across industries. His career, which spans senior roles in Singapore, Australia, London and Malaysia, gives him a strong understanding of the region's diverse client needs and the opportunities ahead."I'm honoured to return to Malaysia to lead Aon's business at a time when clients are navigating increasingly connected and complex risk and people challenges," said Patel. "I look forward to working with our talented colleagues to bring the best of Aon's Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities to clients — helping them make better decisions, build resilience and achieve sustainable growth."More information about Aon in Malaysia can be found here Hashtag: #Aon

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.



