SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2024 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today appointed Magnus Roe as global chief data and analytics officer. This appointment is part of the firm's strategy to advance its commercial solutions with analytical capabilities and empower clients to make better decisions.Roe will be based in Singapore, Aon's global analytics hub, and lead Aon's global data and analytics team to innovate and leverage the firm's expertise and capabilities to serve clients and support colleagues. Roe will report to Mindy Simon, Chief Operating Officer at Aon, and our solution lines, working closely with Andy Marcell, CEO of Risk Capital, and Lambros Lambrou, CEO of Human Capital.Simon said, "Magnus brings extensive experience as the former head of strategy for risk analytics, where he showed remarkable leadership and vision for the firm, shaping the strategic path for reinsurance analytics and future capabilities for Commercial Risk Solutions. We are excited about the expertise and leadership Magnus brings to this role and the opportunity to accelerate Aon's full breadth of data and analytics solutions for our clients."In his new role, Roe will integrate AI, data governance, data strategy and analytics into Aon's data and analytics strategy. This will include close collaboration with Aon's Risk Capital and Human Capital analytics teams to ensure the firm's data capabilities provide actionable insights to its clients. Roe will also continue to coordinate Aon's data privacy expertise with law and compliance, enabling the firm to manage complex risk and regulatory environments.Roe said, "There is great momentum at Aon, particularly surrounding our investments and strategy around Aon's Centre for Innovation and Analytics. I am thrilled to lead this exceptional team as we continue to innovate at scale, leveraging our global expertise and proprietary capabilities to advance how we serve clients and enable colleagues."Roe served most recently as head of strategy for risk analytics at Aon. Previously, he served as global COO for reinsurance analytics to deliver solutions and analytics to Aon clients and colleagues.Hashtag: #Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.



