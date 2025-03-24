AnyMind Group’s AnyTag extends support for influencer discovery, campaigns and analytics on Xiaohongshu

About AnyMind Group Founded in April 2016, AnyMind Group [TSE:5027] is a Business-Process-as-a-Service company for marketing, e-commerce and digital transformation. The company provides two broad offerings to brands and businesses, publishers and influencers: Brand Commerce and Partner Growth. Brand Commerce provides businesses with the company’s platforms for manufacturing, e-commerce enablement, live commerce, marketing, logistics and AI utilization, whilst Partner Growth provides web and mobile app publishers along with influencers and content creators with platforms for monetization and optimization. AnyMind Group has over 1,900 staff across 24 offices in 15 markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan, India, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. About BPaaS Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) is a business model that merges and creates an additional layer of value on top of Software-as-a-Service or SaaS (software-centric) and Business Process Outsourcing or BPO (operations-centric), by providing greater flexibility and scalability to the entire business process lifecycle. Through BPaaS, enterprises can tap into agile and adaptive end-to-end process lifecycle management through a combination of technology and operations teams that leverage on local and regional best practices, for the designing, development, implementation, optimization, and automation across the business process.

