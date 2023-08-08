KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 8 August 2023 - Amari Kuala Lumpur is delighted to announce that it has been named the winner of the Luxury Lifestyle Award for Best Luxury City Hotel in Malaysia for 2023. Operated by ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Southeast Asia's hospitality industry with over five decades of management experience, Amari Kuala Lumpur is a shining example of the company's commitment to excellence.The Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global awards programme that recognises excellence across the whole range of industry sectors. The awards are held annually and are judged by an independent panel of experts.Amari Kuala Lumpur was chosen as the winner of the Best Luxury City Hotel in Malaysia category for its impeccable reputation and professional performance. The hotel was praised for its luxurious facilities, excellent service, and its commitment to providing guests with a memorable experience.said General Manager of Amari Kuala Lumpur, Ms. Susan Anthony.Recognised as one of the most prestigious awards in the luxury hospitality industry, and Amari Kuala Lumpur is proud to be a recipient of this award. The hotel looks forward to continuing to provide guests with an exceptional level of service and to maintaining its position as one of the leading luxury hotels in Malaysia.Located in the heart of KL Eco City, the city's most vibrant business and entertainment district, Amari Kuala Lumpur is just steps from The Gardens Mall and the Mid Valley Megamall, and just 45 minutes from KLIA. It is also directly connected to LRT and KTM commuter stations and is surrounded by international corporate offices including Mercu 2 and 3, Aspire Tower, The Gardens North Tower and South Tower, Centrepoint and Menara IGB.The hotel's 252 guest rooms and suites are warm and bright, each one brimming with modern amenities, spacious workspaces and floor-to-ceiling windows. Any stay at one of the hotel's Club Deluxe or Club One Bedroom Suites also includes many exclusive benefits across the hotel such as complimentary evening cocktails and meeting room use.For more information and reservations visit https://www.amari.com/kuala-lumpur Hashtag: #AmariKualaLumpur #BrightenYourWorld #AmariHotels #KualaLumpur

About Amari

The Amari collection of hotels and resorts by ONYX Hospitality Group brings to life a contemporary re-imagining of Thailand's rich cultural roots and the influence of its dynamic creativity to locations both near and far. Each property in the Amari portfolio highlights the textures and flavours of its unique setting through architecture, design, art, cuisine and service complemented by touches of contemporary Thai-ness. Amari's network of properties spans Thailand and beyond, from scenic seaside locations to vibrant urban settings, including Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Krabi, Buriram, Dhaka, Maldives, Vang Vieng, Penang, Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur. Visit www.amari.com

About ONYX

ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Southeast Asia's hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers in Southeast Asia where their expertise lies. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food and beverage. With over five decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



