AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have over 16,000 financial planners 1 , as well as an extensive network of brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.5 million customers 2 , offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension and personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers. 1 As at 30 September 2023 2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 September 2023)

Source: MPF Guidelines IV.16 - Guidelines on MPF Coverage on Employees Working Outside Hong Kong:AppendixRemarks:I. Investment involves risks. Investment performance and returns may go down as well as up. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. You should seek appropriate professional advice regarding evaluation of any specific product, index, report, opinion, advice or other content. You should refer to the relevant MPF Scheme Brochure for details (including risk factors and fees and charges) before making any investment decision. Please refer to MPFA website for details and fees and charges for each individual fund.II. As tax deduction amounts can vary according to different individuals' situations, please refer to the prevailing "Inland Revenue Ordinance" rules and regulations for all MPF Tax Deductible Voluntary Contributions deductions.III. Tax deductions compose one of the allowable deductions from assessable income. They do not equate to direct deductions from total tax payable. For details on tax deductions, please visit the website of the HKSAR Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and consult your tax and accounting advisors for tax advice.IV. The purpose of this document is for reference only and shall not be construed as tax advice, nor is this document intended to constitute any professional advice, view, attitude, position or opinion provided by AIA. AIA expressly disclaims all warranties of any kind and fitness for a particular purpose in connection with the information contained in this document. AIA does not accept, assume or undertake any legal responsibility to any person or entity for any loss or damage of any nature (direct, indirect, consequential or otherwise), whether arising in contract, tort or otherwise, resulting from the use of or reliance on the information contained in this document. AIA and its intermediaries do not provide tax or accounting advice, and you should consult your own tax and accounting advisors for any tax advice. The above information is not and should not be taken as insurance product recommendation. Before applying for an insurance product, you must complete a financial needs analysis. If you are in doubt about the above information, you should seek independent professional advice.

AIA Hong Kong announces the results of the 15th AIA Desired Retirement Tracker, which revealed that nearly 40% of respondents are interested in retiring in the GBA, yet about two thirds have insufficient retirement savings, with a shortfall of HKD1.97 million (median). Pictured is Ms Amelie Shen, Chief Corporate Solutions Officer of AIA Hong Kong and Macau.

