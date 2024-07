CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2024Six different nations are nurtured by one river that originates in China. A brand-new world is unveiled for children thanks to a long-awaited gift. A powerful bond is forged among different peoples thanks to the collaborative effort of governments, enterprises, think tanks, and social organizations. Stay tuned topresented by Guangdong TV, to witness the friendship across borders.1.Restoring hearing to people with hearing impairment and exploring the beautiful scenery in mangrove reserves.14-year-old Chitpatha, born deaf and mute, heard birdsong for the first time while sitting under a tree after being fitted with a hearing aid from China. Thanks to the "Hearing Crystal Sound without Obstacles" Hearing Loss Genetic Testing and Hearing Aid in Lao PDR, a project initiated by the Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation in collaboration with BGI, many hearing-impaired individuals like her have been connected to the world of sound.2. Lao students benefit from China's hi-tech teaching tools, bearing fruits of friendship.Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Laos, China has generously supported various livelihood projects in Vientiane that directly impact the well-being of the local community, including hospitals, parks, and communication satellites, as well as infrastructure projects such as cultural centers, airports, and highways, to modernize Laotian cities. The Phiawath Complete Secondary School, constructed by a Yunnan-based enterprise, has also pioneered a groundbreaking approach that combines infrastructure development with content enrichment, known as the "East-West synchronization" model back in China.TikTok Link: https://vt.tiktok.com/ZGegNL4bP/ Hashtag: #SilkRoadStory #GuangdongTV

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.