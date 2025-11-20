Celebrating 10 Years of Seamless Connectivity, Enhanced Travel Options, and Growing Tourism Ties





PERTH, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2025 - Batik Air Malaysia proudly celebrates 10 years of connecting Perth and Malaysia, marking a decade of reliable and convenient travel with special festivities at Perth Airport, Australia.

This milestone reflects the airline's ongoing commitment to providing passengers with a smooth and enjoyable travel experience while strengthening Perth's links to Malaysia and the wider region.





To mark this landmark anniversary, Batik Air has planned a series of engaging activations at Perth Airport including commemorative displays, exclusive giveaways, and special surprises for passengers throughout the day.





In conjunction with the celebrations, Batik Air is also offering passengers a limited-time promotional voucher, valid for 72 hours. The FLYBATIKAIR promo code will be available from 19 November 2025, with immediate validity for use.





Promo Offer:

Economy Value Fare – 10% off

Economy Flexi Fare – 15% off

Booking Period: 19–21 November 2025

Travel Period: 19 November 2025 – 30 March 2026 (blackout dates apply)



Passengers are invited to join the celebrations at Perth Airport and take advantage of the exclusive promotional offers as Batik Air marks this milestone anniversary.

Perth Airport's Acting Chief Commercial & Aviation Officer James Gorton said our long-standing partnership with Batik Air has connected Western Australia to Malaysia for the past decade. At the time, Perth was the airline group's first entry-point into the Australian market.



"Over the past 10 years, Perth Airport and Batik Air have maintained a strong partnership that has contributed to Malaysia becoming Western Australia's fifth largest international visitor market, injecting $131 million into the WA economy in visitor expenditure in FY25.





"We congratulate Batik Air on this is significant milestone and we look forward to future decades of our successful partnership and convenient travel options for customers at Perth Airport."





Batik Air Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said: "Ten years on, this route continues to demonstrate the strength of air connectivity in creating opportunities and deepening ties across the region. This milestone marks both a proud achievement and the beginning of a new chapter for Batik Air."





"As we look ahead, our focus is on developing a smarter, more connected network that offers travellers greater choice, comfort, and consistency. The decade ahead will be shaped by innovation, resilience, and a clear ambition to enhance the travel experience while strengthening Malaysia's role as an important aviation gateway," he added.





At present, Batik Air operates seven weekly direct flights between Perth and Kuala Lumpur, alongside seven weekly one-stop services to Denpasar, Bali, offering travellers a mix of convenient and flexible options to suit different journey preferences. This well-established schedule has supported strong two-way traffic over the years, connecting families, students, business travellers, and holidaymakers across both markets.





In response to the steady rise in passenger demand and the growing appeal of Perth as a leisure and business destination, Batik Air will be operating additional 11x direct flights in December 2025. This enhancement underscores the airline's commitment to supporting two-way traffic, stimulating tourism, and facilitating smoother travel flows for the region.







For more information and to plan your next journey, download Batik Air mobile app or visit www.batikair.com

Batik Air Malaysia

Batik Air is a rapidly expanding Malaysian carrier with its main hub at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Sepang and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang. The airline took to the skies in March 2013 with domestic flights in Malaysia and has since grown to operate routes to all major airports across the continents of Asia, Australia, Middle East and Central Asia.



Batik Air fleet includes six A330-300 aircraft and forty-six B737-8/800 aircraft. With an extensive network of 1,400 weekly flights, Batik Air offers seamless connections to over 60+ destinations across 20 countries. Batik Air carried a total of 4.5 million passengers in 2023 and 6.6 million passengers in 2024.



The airline holds full membership in the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and also obtained the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). Batik Air operates under the Lion Air Group of Indonesia, which includes Batik Air Indonesia, Super Air Jet, Lion Air, Wings Air, Biz Jet, and Thai Lion Air.

Batik Air Malaysia