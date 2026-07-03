7-Eleven Singapore Launches 'Find the Good Stuff', Inviting Singaporeans to Rediscover Everyday Convenience

From over 10,000 free ready-to-eat meals to exclusive yuu perks and Singapore’s first Build-Your-Own 7‑Eleven Store blind boxes, every visit to 7‑Eleven promises something worth discovering

Discover The Good Stuff in Every Bite

Giveaway Schedule

Date

Item

8 July, Wednesday

7-Eleven Sandwiches*

15 July, Wednesday

7-Eleven Packed Meals*

22 July, Wednesday

7-Eleven Onigiri*

29 July, Wednesday

7-Eleven Wrap*



Turning 7-Eleven Into a Place of Discovery with Every Visit

Build-Your-Own 7-Eleven Store Blind Box Designs

Happy Checkout For those who can't resist a good onigiri, this miniature store design is a cute tribute to a true 7-Eleven favourite. Surrounded by neatly stocked shelves of convenience store finds and a cute checkout counter on a bright pink base, this miniature store design captures the familiar rhythm of your onigiri snack run.



Frosty Treats Frosty Treats features 7-Eleven's ice cream chillers, stocked with a tempting range of frozen favourites. Highlighting the indulgence of a quick cold treat in warm, sunny Singapore, this collectible also is home to a playful white store cat, which adds a hint of charm to the scene.



Snack Stop This design shines the spotlight on the familiar, comforting experience of 7Café moments, surrounded by chillers stocked with perfect snack pairings. This collectible captures the simple pleasures of everyday 7-Eleven store runs.

Cozy Sips The iconic Slurpee character takes centre stage in this vibrant tribute to one of 7-Eleven's most legendary offerings. Bold, colourful, and nostalgic, it brings back memories of ice-cold sips and refreshing after-school treats on a warm day.



Secret Edition A tribute to one of 7-Eleven's most memorable in-store experiences, this secret edition design features two warm, comforting snacks that once defined after-school and late-night snack runs. From golden, crispy bites served in a small tub to a savoury, indulgent snack that's topped with rich brown gravy, a nostalgic throwback awaits those in the know.





Store

Unit

ICON VILLAGE

#01-17/18/19

252 SOUTH BRIDGE ROAD

#01-01

REDHILL MRT STATION

#01-01/03

ORCHARD PLAZA

#01-53/54/55

313@SOMERSET

#01-35/36

UE SQUARE

#01-24

PARAGON

#02-08B

LUCKY PLAZA

#B1-02/03

NEWTON MRT STATION

#B1-01

PENINSULA PLAZA

#01-36/37

IBIS HOTEL

#01-03

3 MCCALLUM STREET



INCOME AT RAFFLES

#01-09

THE HOUSE OF EDEN

#01-01

CAPITASPRING

#01-06

LUBRITRADE BUILDING

#01-01

BUGIS MRT DTL

#B2-09

NAM PENG BUILDING

#01-00

DUO GALLERIA

#B3-03/04

NOVENA MRT STATION

#B1-01

101 TOWNER ROAD

#01-234



Store

Unit

1 CHANGI BUSINESS PARK CRESCENT

#01-20

ELIAS MALL

#01-308

201E TAMPINES STREET 23

#01-100

25 NEW UPPER CHANGI ROAD

#01-626

1A EUNOS CRESCENT

#01-2469/2471

SINGAPORE POST CENTRE

#01-105

76 CIRCUIT ROAD

#01-14

57 MARINE TERRACE

#01-125

CYCLIST PARK @ EAST COAST

#01-01/02



Store

Unit

VISTA POINT

#01-09

MARSILING MRT STATION

#01-04

ADMIRALTY MRT STATION

#01-03

SUN PLAZA

#01-01

YIO CHU KANG MRT STATION

#01-01

NEX

#B2-16

PUNGGOL PLAZA

#01-05

COMPASS ONE

#01-29

PUNGGOL MRT

#01-07

403A FERNVALE LANE

#01-177



Store

Unit

THE METROPOLIS

#01-11

40 MARGARET DRIVE

#01-04

WEST COAST PARKVIEW

#01-02

PLANTATION VILLAGE RETAIL STREET

#01-337

104 JURONG EAST STREET 13

#01-110

668A JURONG WEST STREET 64

#01-120

501 JURONG WEST STREET 51

#01-255

BOON LAY SHOPPING CENTRE

#01-140/144

623 CHOA CHU KANG STREET 62

#01-216

GREENRIDGE SHOPPING CENTRE

#02-16/17





[1] Items are randomly packed and designs cannot be chosen. Exchanges are also randomly packed and are entertained only in cases of manufacturing defects, depending on availability or while stocks last.



[2] Redemption from 1 July to 28 July or while stocks last. Qualified spending excludes redemption of Pokemon TCG, tobacco products, parking coupons, bill payment sales, electronic gift cards, online purchases, 7-Eleven app purchases, foodpanda and other delivery service purchases. 7-Eleven reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions without prior notice, and to all final decisions.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 – For decades, 7-Eleven has been the place Singaporeans turn to for life's everyday essentials. Today, with the launch of its 'Find The Good Stuff' campaign, the brand is inviting customers to discover a new side of 7-Eleven. Whether it's discovering a surprisingly satisfying lunch, spotting an exclusive collectible, or finding something unexpected during a quick store run, every visit now holds the promise of discovering something good.As part of the launch, customers can look forward to more than 10,000 ready-to-eat meal giveaways, exclusive yuu promotions and the debut of limited-edition Build-Your-Own 7-Eleven store blind box collectibles inspired by some of Singapore's favourite 7-Eleven moments."Find The Good Stuff is a campaign that reflects how we are evolving the 7‑Eleven experience for today's consumers," said. "We want every visit to be more than just a last-mile pit stop. By curating discovery through strong supplier partnerships and strategic sourcing, we bring together delicious food, unexpected finds, and little moments of happiness that brighten the day. With Find The Good Stuff, we're inviting customers to rediscover what 7‑Eleven has to offer in fresh and exciting ways."At the heart of this campaign is a simple challenge to all: Don't Judge Till You Try. Designed to change perceptions of convenience store food, this challenge encourages customers to experience 7-Eleven's growing range of ready-to-eat offerings with an open mind. From sandwiches and wraps to onigiri and packed meals, customers may discover that the food they've been walking past could become their next favourite meal.To bring the challenge to life, 7-Eleven will give away 10,000 ready-to-eat items across selected stores islandwide throughout July. Each week spotlights a different ready-to-eat bestseller from 7-Eleven, inviting customers to experience the quality, taste and convenience that have made these favourites increasingly popular among Singaporeans.Customers can also keep the joy going with $2 off all ready-to-eat items,available exclusively via the yuu app (for both existing and new users), while stocks last.The full list of participating 7-Eleven stores is provided in the Appendix below. Customers can also view the store list on 7-Eleven Singapore's Facebook and Instagram pages.Beyond good food, 'Find the Good Stuff' is about the thrill of unexpected discovery. Bringing this experience to life, 7-Eleven Singapore is launching its first-ever Build-Your-Own 7-Eleven store blind boxcollection. Score a surprise by redeemingone blind box with a minimum spend of $28, or purchasing it at $7.90 each - this limited-edition series allows fans to assemble their own miniature 7-Eleven store at home.For more promotions and updates, stay tuned to 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook 7-Eleven TikTok pages and 7-Eleven Singapore Telegram channel.Campaign images are available for download here . [Photo Credits: 7-Eleven Singapore]Hashtag: #7-Eleven

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 450 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7CAFÉ as well as a wide range of quality ready meals and sandwiches under 7-SELECT. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal. For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg





7-Eleven