7-Eleven Singapore Launches 'Find the Good Stuff', Inviting Singaporeans to Rediscover Everyday Convenience

From over 10,000 free ready-to-eat meals to exclusive yuu perks and Singapore’s first Build-Your-Own 7‑Eleven Store blind boxes, every visit to 7‑Eleven promises something worth discoveringSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 – For decades, 7-Eleven has been the place Singaporeans turn to for life's everyday essentials. Today, with the launch of its 'Find The Good Stuff' campaign, the brand is inviting customers to discover a new side of 7-Eleven. Whether it's discovering a surprisingly satisfying lunch, spotting an exclusive collectible, or finding something unexpected during a quick store run, every visit now holds the promise of discovering something good.
As part of the launch, customers can look forward to more than 10,000 ready-to-eat meal giveaways, exclusive yuu promotions and the debut of limited-edition Build-Your-Own 7-Eleven store blind box collectibles inspired by some of Singapore's favourite 7-Eleven moments.
"Find The Good Stuff is a campaign that reflects how we are evolving the 7‑Eleven experience for today's consumers," said Anushree Khosla, Managing Director, 7‑Eleven Singapore. "We want every visit to be more than just a last-mile pit stop. By curating discovery through strong supplier partnerships and strategic sourcing, we bring together delicious food, unexpected finds, and little moments of happiness that brighten the day. With Find The Good Stuff, we're inviting customers to rediscover what 7‑Eleven has to offer in fresh and exciting ways."
Discover The Good Stuff in Every Bite
At the heart of this campaign is a simple challenge to all: Don't Judge Till You Try. Designed to change perceptions of convenience store food, this challenge encourages customers to experience 7-Eleven's growing range of ready-to-eat offerings with an open mind. From sandwiches and wraps to onigiri and packed meals, customers may discover that the food they've been walking past could become their next favourite meal.
To bring the challenge to life, 7-Eleven will give away 10,000 ready-to-eat items across selected stores islandwide throughout July. Each week spotlights a different ready-to-eat bestseller from 7-Eleven, inviting customers to experience the quality, taste and convenience that have made these favourites increasingly popular among Singaporeans.
Giveaway Schedule
| Date
| Item
| 8 July, Wednesday
| 7-Eleven Sandwiches*
| 15 July, Wednesday
| 7-Eleven Packed Meals*
| 22 July, Wednesday
| 7-Eleven Onigiri*
| 29 July, Wednesday
| 7-Eleven Wrap*
Customers can also keep the joy going with $2 off all ready-to-eat items,available exclusively via the yuu app (for both existing and new users), while stocks last.
The full list of participating 7-Eleven stores is provided in the Appendix below. Customers can also view the store list on 7-Eleven Singapore's Facebook and Instagram pages.
Turning 7-Eleven Into a Place of Discovery with Every Visit
Beyond good food, 'Find the Good Stuff' is about the thrill of unexpected discovery. Bringing this experience to life, 7-Eleven Singapore is launching its first-ever Build-Your-Own 7-Eleven store blind box[1] collection. Score a surprise by redeeming[2] one blind box with a minimum spend of $28, or purchasing it at $7.90 each - this limited-edition series allows fans to assemble their own miniature 7-Eleven store at home.
Build-Your-Own 7-Eleven Store Blind Box Designs
Snack Stop
Campaign images are available for download here. [Photo Credits: 7-Eleven Singapore]
Appendix - List of participating 7-Eleven stores for ready-to-eat meal giveaway
Central
| Store
| Unit
| ICON VILLAGE
| #01-17/18/19
| 252 SOUTH BRIDGE ROAD
| #01-01
| REDHILL MRT STATION
| #01-01/03
| ORCHARD PLAZA
| #01-53/54/55
| 313@SOMERSET
| #01-35/36
| UE SQUARE
| #01-24
| PARAGON
| #02-08B
| LUCKY PLAZA
| #B1-02/03
| NEWTON MRT STATION
| #B1-01
| PENINSULA PLAZA
| #01-36/37
| IBIS HOTEL
| #01-03
| 3 MCCALLUM STREET
|
| INCOME AT RAFFLES
| #01-09
| THE HOUSE OF EDEN
| #01-01
| CAPITASPRING
| #01-06
| LUBRITRADE BUILDING
| #01-01
| BUGIS MRT DTL
| #B2-09
| NAM PENG BUILDING
| #01-00
| DUO GALLERIA
| #B3-03/04
| NOVENA MRT STATION
| #B1-01
| 101 TOWNER ROAD
| #01-234
East
| Store
| Unit
| 1 CHANGI BUSINESS PARK CRESCENT
| #01-20
| ELIAS MALL
| #01-308
| 201E TAMPINES STREET 23
| #01-100
| 25 NEW UPPER CHANGI ROAD
| #01-626
| 1A EUNOS CRESCENT
| #01-2469/2471
| SINGAPORE POST CENTRE
| #01-105
| 76 CIRCUIT ROAD
| #01-14
| 57 MARINE TERRACE
| #01-125
| CYCLIST PARK @ EAST COAST
| #01-01/02
North/North-East
| Store
| Unit
| VISTA POINT
| #01-09
| MARSILING MRT STATION
| #01-04
| ADMIRALTY MRT STATION
| #01-03
| SUN PLAZA
| #01-01
| YIO CHU KANG MRT STATION
| #01-01
| NEX
| #B2-16
| PUNGGOL PLAZA
| #01-05
| COMPASS ONE
| #01-29
| PUNGGOL MRT
| #01-07
| 403A FERNVALE LANE
| #01-177
West
| Store
| Unit
| THE METROPOLIS
| #01-11
| 40 MARGARET DRIVE
| #01-04
| WEST COAST PARKVIEW
| #01-02
| PLANTATION VILLAGE RETAIL STREET
| #01-337
| 104 JURONG EAST STREET 13
| #01-110
| 668A JURONG WEST STREET 64
| #01-120
| 501 JURONG WEST STREET 51
| #01-255
| BOON LAY SHOPPING CENTRE
| #01-140/144
| 623 CHOA CHU KANG STREET 62
| #01-216
| GREENRIDGE SHOPPING CENTRE
| #02-16/17
Hashtag: #7-Eleven
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About 7-Eleven
Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 450 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7CAFÉ as well as a wide range of quality ready meals and sandwiches under 7-SELECT. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal. For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg
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