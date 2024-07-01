Unemployment in Saudi Arabia (for both citizens and foreigners) inched higher to 3.50% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from 3.40% in Q4-23.

Unemployment among Saudis hit 7.60% in Q1-24, down from 7.80% in Q4-23, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

In Q1-24, unemployment for Saudi females rose to 14.20% from 13.90% in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, Saudi male unemployment went down to 4.20% in Q1-24 from 4.60% in Q4-23.

