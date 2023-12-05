DUBAI - The UAE and Vietnam have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding workforce, with Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, signing on behalf of the UAE and Dao Ngoc Dung, Minister of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs of Vietnam, representing his country.

The MoU aims to strengthen collaboration on labour-related issues to facilitate the participation of trained Vietnamese workers in the UAE job market. It also involves exchanging studies and supportive information related to labour, as well as ensuring compliance with labour laws and legislations.

The two countries emphasised the important role the MoU plays in developing their bilateral relations, as well as highlighting during the meeting an overview of labour legislation and systems in the UAE and their role in safeguarding rights and providing social protection for workers.

The signing ceremony and meeting were attended by Khalil Ibrahim Al Khoury, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) for Human Resources Affairs, and Shayma Al Awadhi, MoHRE’s Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations, along with Pham Anh Tuan, Director General of Vietnam’s International Cooperation Department, and Tong Hai Nam, Vietnam’s Director General of the Department of Overseas Labour.

