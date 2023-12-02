ABU DHABI - The ‘COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action’ supports the comprehensive development of food systems and the provision of sustainable agricultural solutions.

The 134 signatory countries to the Declaration are home to over 5.7 billion people and almost 500 million farmers, produce 70 percent of the food we eat, and are responsible for 76 percent of all emissions from global food systems or 25 percent of total emissions globally.

Also announced was the mobilisation of more than US$2.5 billion in funding to support food security while combatting climate change with transitioning 160 million hectares to regenerative agriculture by 2030.

The Declaration, which brings together several parties, including Indonesia, the European Union, Tanzania and others, is a key step to addressing both global emissions and protecting the lives and livelihoods of farmers living on the frontline of climate change.

By signing the Declaration, these countries commit to aligning their nationally determined contributions, national adaptation plans, and biodiversity strategies with the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement on food systems.

The crucial initiatives and projects launched at COP28 are an example of the global efforts to transition to renewable food systems, including a $200 million partnership between the UAE and the Bill and Melinda Gates for Food Systems, Agriculture Innovation and Climate Action, focused on agricultural research, scaling agricultural innovations and funding technical assistance for implementing the Declaration.