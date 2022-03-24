The UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) recently discussed the investment opportunities up for grabs for Emirati and Turkish private sector agencies.

This came at a meeting between the FCCI Secretary-General, Hamid Mohamed bin Salem, and Nezaket Emine Atasoy, the President of the International Investment and Business Confederation (ULUSKON) in Turkey and her accompanying delegation, currently visiting the country, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.

During the meeting, prospects for collaboration between private sector institutions in the countries and ways to enhance them were reviewed.

Bin Salem welcomed the visit of the Turkish delegation, expressing the readiness of the FCCI to promote the opportunities presented by the Turkish delegation among Emirati business owners willing to invest in Turkey.

The two sides also mulled over the possibility of signing an MoU between ULUSKON and FCCI.

