The UAE took the third spot in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and 41st worldwide for the best countries for travel and remote working in 2022, outrunning countries like France, New Zealand and the US, a report said.

The UAE performs well in the ‘Remote work infrastructure’ category as it has one of the highest number of co-working spaces per 100,000 population in the world, said Kayak, part of Booking Holdings and a leading travel search engine, in its Work from Wherever Index.

The UAE also offers a digital nomad visa for those who are looking to stay here longer. As many expats live and work in this country, English is commonly used for communication in all household and business areas of life, which helps adaptation and socialisation process to run more smoothly.

Mauritius and Seychelles were ranked first and second respectively in the MEA region, while the UAE was followed by Cape Verde and South Africa in fourth and fifth places respectively.

To develop the index, Kayak closely analysed 111 countries and ranked each against 22 factors across six categories: travel costs and accessibility; local prices; health & safety; remote working capabilities; social life; and weather. Ultimately, the index reveals countries that are easiest to work from while having a lot of fun in your off hours.

Portugal was ranked the all-round best country to work remotely from worldwide, scoring high across the board in all categories, including great weather, high abundance of places for going out, low-crime rates, and relatively low cost of living. Portugal also offers a digital nomad visa, and many locals have a high English proficiency, which is something that attracts many expats.

Travellers from the UAE can find the best ‘workation’ for their team’s time zone thanks to Kayak’s new feature, the travel search engine said.

In addition to the Work from Wherever Index, Kayak features a new time zone ranking to help users quickly and easily find out the time differences for their trip - ideal for those looking to swerve 2am conference calls whilst working abroad.

The time zone-focused rankings take key factors and categories from the Work from Wherever Index into account but display them according to your work country of origin - so the countries that have time zones closest to your own work time zone will be featured higher up on the list of country destinations. The tool also provides information on the latest travel restrictions and local vaccination rates per country. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).