Technoheaven, a travel technology solutions company, has launched its latest Tour Operating Software, designed to streamline complex workflows and unlock new revenue opportunities for travel professionals.

“Travel businesses are navigating a more competitive and demanding marketplace than ever before,” said Vinod Kelwani, CEO of Technoheaven. “With this launch, we are delivering more than software—we are providing a complete operating system for the travel industry. Our platform is designed to empower travel professionals with the flexibility, automation, and scalability they need to create exceptional traveller experiences while maximising efficiency and profitability.”

The platform offers comprehensive booking and itinerary management, centralised inventory management, and API integrations for agencies, operators, and distributors.

It also includes a built-in CRM for personalised client interactions, automated communications, and branded portals for both B2B agents and B2C customers.

Automation, payments, and credit control are also integrated, providing financial flexibility while maintaining control.

Real-time BI dashboards and advanced reporting provide deep insights into revenue, profitability, and performance, with export and ERP integration options.

The platform's multi-language, multi-currency, and mobile-friendly design ensures scalability across global markets, supported by white-label branding for agencies that want to stand out.

The new platform allows online travel agencies to complete bookings faster while improving overall margins.

Destination management companies can deliver smarter, more localised offerings tailored to diverse markets.

Tour operators benefit from fully integrated workflows, covering everything from contracting to service delivery, while travel management companies gain access to data-backed solutions that allow them to scale business travel programs with greater efficiency and insight.

“Technoheaven has always focused on anticipating market needs and building solutions that move the industry forward,” added Vinod. “This launch represents the next chapter in our commitment to equipping travel businesses in Europe, the US and beyond with the tools they need to thrive in a global, fast-changing environment.”

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

