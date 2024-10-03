President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Cairo today for a working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

His Highness was met at Cairo International Airport by His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt.

President El-Sisi welcomed His Highness and the accompanying UAE delegation, emphasising the significance of the visit in strengthening bilateral relations and opening new opportunities for collaboration that will benefit the peoples of both countries.

His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Ali Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Mariam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.