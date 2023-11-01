President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the deep-rooted relations between the two countries. The two sides explored opportunities to bolster strategic cooperation in a way that achieves the mutual interests and aspirations of their peoples for a flourishing future defined by progress and prosperity.

This took place during a meeting held by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. His Highness extended a warm welcome to the King of Jordan and the accompanying delegation to their second home, the UAE. His Highness wished him continued health and happiness and progress and prosperity for Jordan. His Highness also expressed his confidence that His Majesty’s visit would advance bilateral ties and cooperation at all levels.

His Highness and the King of Jordan discussed cooperation, especially in the fields of economy, investment, industry, food security, and other vital areas that serve the strategic priorities of both countries to achieve sustainable development and prosperity.

They also addressed regional and international issues and developments, particularly efforts to respond to the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. In this regard, they emphasised the need for urgent international action to stop the dire escalation and provide full protection for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. They also underscored the importance of ensuring the delivery of aid by enabling international humanitarian organisations to perform their duty and opening safe and sustainable humanitarian corridors.

The two leaders stressed the need to spare the region the consequences of a new spiral of violence and work towards establishing a clear political horizon for a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace that ensures stability and security for all. They expressed their strong commitment to intensifying collaboration to bring about peace in the region, drawing from both countries' longstanding efforts to promote harmonious coexistence and regional collaboration for the benefit of all communities.

His Highness said that UAE-Jordan relations are deep-rooted and historical, extending from the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Hussein bin Talal. These relations are based on trust, understanding, and mutual respect. His Highness noted that King Abdullah II’s visit to the UAE reflects the unique governmental and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the shared vision of the UAE and Jordan, emphasising their collective pursuit of sustainable development for their peoples. He underscored the crucial role of enhancing peace, stability, and prosperity throughout the region, illustrating the harmonious values and aims that bind the two nations.

His Highness and His Majesty King Abdullah II underscored their commitment to strengthening the robust relations between the two countries, aiming for further progress in the upcoming period. They highlighted that the extensive array of cooperative projects announced during the visit marks a significant advancement in the ambitious developmental partnership between the UAE and Jordan, promising prosperity and growth for both nations.

His Majesty King Abdullah II expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its continuous support to Jordan and conveyed his eagerness to build upon the well-established ties between the two nations and further broaden cooperation.

Additionally, he underscored the critical importance of lifting the blockade on the Gaza Strip, highlighting the urgent need to address deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza. His Majesty commended the UAE’s efforts in this regard, noting its proactive role in the UN Security Council to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein witnessed the exchange of memoranda of understanding worth US$6 billion between the UAE and Jordan, aiming to enhance cooperation to achieve sustainable development and prosperity in both countries.

These included a memorandum of understanding in the field of investment, a memorandum between Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ) and the Jordan Investment Fund, and a memorandum concerning a grant from the UAE Government to finance development projects in Jordan.

The memoranda were exchanged on behalf of the UAE by Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, and on behalf of Jordan by Zeina Toukan, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation.

His Majesty the King of Jordan penned a message in the guestbook, emphasising the strength of the relations that bind the two countries and expressing mutual eagerness to consolidate these ties. He also extended his wishes to the UAE for further progress.

His Highness hosted a luncheon in honour of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the accompanying delegation.

The luncheon and meeting were attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Humaid Obaid Abu Shabas, President of the Supreme Audit Institution; and Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as a number of senior officials.

From the Jordanian side, they were attended by the accompanying delegation of His Majesty the King, which included His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of Jordan; Dr. Bisher Al Khasawneh, Prime Minister; Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates; a number of ministers, senior officials, and Nassar Al Habashneh, Ambassador of Jordan to the UAE.