The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, participated in the first meeting of heads of geological services and the round table on “Prospects for BRICS Cooperation in the Study, Development, and Sustainable Use of Mineral Resources.”

Khalid Al Hosani, Director of the Geology and Mineral Resources Department, led the Ministry’s delegation in the meeting, which was held via video conferencing. The delegation included several Ministry employees, along with representatives from the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation.

The meeting discussed various topics related to the development of the geology and mineral resources sector in member states. Discussions also focused on establishing a geological platform for the BRICS countries, scientific and technical advancements in digitising geology, and other related topics.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to launch a mechanism for periodic dialogue among the heads of the geological services of the BRICS countries, to unify joint efforts to enhance interaction between the geological services of the countries, and to establish a network of officials in the geological services to develop the “geological platform for the BRICS countries.”