The Ministry of Finance today launched the Federal Government Procurement Procedures Guide, a comprehensive framework designed to streamline procurement processes, enhance efficiency, and facilitate the implementation of the Government Procurement Law across all federal entities.

During a media briefing organised by the ministry today in Dubai, the ministry announced the launch of the Delegation of Authority Matrix, which clearly defines responsibilities, improves procedural effectiveness, and ensures compliance with established regulations.

The media briefing aimed to discuss the implementation of the Government Procurement Law as part of its efforts to improve the efficiency and transparency of government procurement processes.

It highlighted the key steps taken to meet the law's requirements, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and compliance.

Aligned with the UAE’s declaration of 2025 as the "Year of Community," this initiative is part of the Ministry of Finance’s commitment to driving innovation in entrepreneurship and future industries, including artificial intelligence, green procurement, and other national priorities that contribute to the country’s economic and sustainable development.

Younis Haji AlKhoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Mariam Mohammed Hassan Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary of Government Finance Management at the Ministry, were present.

They were joined by senior ministry officials and local media representatives.

During the briefing and as a significant step toward enhancing transparency and efficiency in government procurement, the ministry outlined steps taken to implement Federal Law No. 11 of 2023 and its executive regulations.

The newly launched Federal Government Procurement Procedures Guide was developed following global best practices and in line with Federal Law No. 11 of 2023 on procurement in the federal government.

The guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step roadmap for procurement processes, improving operational efficiency while ensuring compliance with the highest standards of transparency and integrity.

It also introduces clear controls and cost-effective measures, simplifying procedures through automation and optimising government spending to maximise the impact of financial resources.

Younis Haji AlKhoori emphasised the ministry is committed to establishing a regulatory environment that promotes transparency and efficiency in government procurement processes.

He added that the Ministry will continue to support national projects and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as part of its non-stop efforts to contribute to fulfilling the UAE’s vision for the future.

AlKhoori stated, "At the Ministry of Finance, we are committed to providing an environment that promotes high efficiency and transparency in government procurement processes, ensuring fairness for all stakeholders. These efforts not only support national projects, SMEs, and the National Content Program but also contribute to achieving sustainability goals, which are a top priority for the UAE government."

He added, "The government procurement legislation in the UAE ensures equal opportunities for all to participate in government projects, enabling competition based on quality and efficiency standards. With the recent updates to these regulations, we are seeking to simplify procedures, reducing time and costs, in line with the UAE government's vision of zero bureaucracy. Such updates are not merely regulatory steps; they are part of our continuous efforts to enhance government operations and support sustainable economic growth.”

AlKhoori also urged government entities and suppliers to regularly review and stay up-to-date with the new legislation, the federal government’s procurement procedures guide, and the delegation of authority matrix.

He stressed the importance of adhering to these provisions to meet shared goals. “Applying these standards effectively will accelerate project timelines, enhance operational quality, and push us closer to achieving our national goals. It’s through collaboration that we ensure long-term prosperity and sustainability for the UAE,” AlKhoori said.

The Federal Government Procurement Procedures Guide has introduced some major updates to make the procurement process more efficient and transparent.

One of the key additions is creating a Procurement Centre of Excellence, along with a clear governance framework that defines the roles and responsibilities of regulatory units in federal entities.

The guide also outlines a comprehensive framework for automating government procurement processes and introduces guidelines for conduct and professional ethics for both federal employees and suppliers.

There are also new comprehensive provisions for managing supplier relationships, as well as a regulatory framework for mitigating procurement risks.

It introduces specific provisions for handling conflict of interest cases, outlines the reporting mechanisms for such situations, and defines circumstances where supplier information can be disclosed. Furthermore, it addresses practices that undermine competition and outlines the penalties associated with them.

The guide also introduces new purchasing methods, including direct orders, exclusive sourcing, and low-value purchases, alongside updated bid evaluation criteria. It incorporates revisions to the delegation matrix and standardised contract templates in line with the law and its executive regulations.

Additionally, the guide also standardises models for procurement procedures, streamlining implementation while maintaining compliance. To encourage supplier cooperation, it provides a structured framework for collaborative partnerships, ensuring that procurement remains dynamic and adaptable.

Furthermore, it establishes clear guidelines for grievance procedures, defining the responsibilities of grievance committees within federal entities and outlining updated mechanisms for handling disputes.

As part of its commitment to transparency and efficiency in government procurement, the Ministry of Finance has updated the Delegation of Authority Matrix, establishing a clear framework for financial and non-financial decision-making in procurement across federal entities.

Aligned with global best practices, the updated matrix ensures legal compliance, transparency, and strong governance. It clearly defines decision-making authorities, enhances oversight and accountability, and improves operational efficiency while allowing for flexibility in updates to keep pace with evolving needs.

The matrix also enables an immediate response in emergencies, ensuring rapid decision-making to restore security and compliance. This update strengthens innovation and financial sustainability within the federal government.

Reaffirming its commitment to a future-ready and sustainable economy, the Ministry of Finance also announced major updates to government procurement laws, ensuring a stronger focus on innovation, local business growth, and environmental sustainability.

The amendments are designed to create a business-friendly environment that supports national companies and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The updates will contribute to achieving the UAE’s goal of building a sustainable economy driven by innovation and environmental responsibility.

The ministry emphasised that the new procurement updates establish clear sustainability standards in purchasing and contracting, particularly for digital products and services.

The regulations require federal entities to prioritise SMEs, encourage local suppliers, and advance Emiratisation policies, while also supporting green businesses and sustainable initiatives. These measures are tailored to promote procurement practices that reduce carbon emissions and minimise environmental impact, in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050.

Under the executive regulations of the law, Article (16) reaffirms the importance of adopting green procurement as a core principle in government purchasing processes.

Federal entities are required to prioritise sustainable products whenever possible, ensuring that they meet their operational needs while also promoting environmental preservation.

The "Federal Government Procurement Procedures Guide" further outlines a set of guidelines to integrate environmental objectives with government procurement policies.

To promote creativity and efficiency in government procurement, Article 28 of the executive regulations establishes innovation as a key evaluation criterion in bid assessments.

This policy aims to encourage suppliers to propose innovative solutions that enhance procurement efficiency and maximise added value, in line with the federal government's commitment to investing in modern technologies and innovative practices to drive sustainable development.

The media briefing highlighted the positive impact of the Digital Procurement Platform, which is expected to enhance efficiency and resource optimisation by 44%.

The platform significantly reduces procurement timelines, cutting procedures from 60 days to just 6 minutes, while also supporting sustainability by saving over 1 million pages of paper annually.

Additionally, it strengthens SME access by ensuring equal opportunities and expanding market access.

Currently, the platform offers 34 procurement categories and a catalogueue of 120,000 products and services, with an ever-growing supplier base that includes over 300 catalogueue-listed suppliers and 5,800 registered suppliers in the federal registry.