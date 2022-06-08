The UAE secured 32.1 percent of Japan's crude oil needs in April, as the country’s imports of crude oil from the UAE reached 28.08 million barrels in April 2022, said the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo.

The agency, part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, stated that the amount of crude oil that Japan imported during that month amounted to 87.59 million barrels, of which, 82.2 million barrels, or 93.8 percent, originated from seven Arab countries: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Algeria, according to a WAM report.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).