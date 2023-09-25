TOKYO - Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President-Designate, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Special Envoy of the UAE to Japan, paid a working visit to Japan during which he chaired the first ministerial meeting of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Dr. Al Jaber engaged in numerous bilateral discussions with Japanese government officials and private sector partners in the presence of Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan.

This visit underscores the unwavering commitment of both countries' leadership to foster multifaceted ties to further their mutual interests. It also seeks to follow up on the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, visit the UAE in July last year and the progress made in the programmes, projects, and initiatives of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

During his visit, Dr. Al Jaber met with key Japanese figures, including Kamikawa Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry; Ito Shintaro, Minister of the Environment; Yukio Kani, Chairman of the Board and Global CEO of JERA Co., Inc; and Maeda Tadashi, Managing Director, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

Dr. Al Jaber commended the robustness of the UAE-Japanese relations, which he attributed to the steadfast support and guidance of the leadership in both countries, along with their shared commitment to enhancing collaboration within the comprehensive strategic partnership framework.

Discussions also covered the steps taken to implement various initiatives within the comprehensive strategic partnership, including the "Green Global Energy Hub" initiative, the UAE-Japan Innovation Partnership, and the Joint Statement on Climate Action.

Moreover, the deliberations involved outputs from subcommittees that oversee areas of cooperation, spanning politics and international cooperation; economy and trade; energy and industry; climate change, environment, and agriculture; science, education, culture, research and development, as well as defence and security.

During his visit, Dr. Al Jaber met with the Japanese Minister of Economy to explore avenues for bilateral relations, including the latest developments in trade, investment, energy, and industry cooperation.

Dr. Al Jaber also met with the Minister of Environment to review means to boost the collaboration between the UAE and Japan in climate change. They emphasised the significance of elevating climate ambitions, curbing emissions, and promoting clean energy production and utilisations to mitigate the repercussions of climate change.

Additionally, they reviewed the preparations for the forthcoming COP28 and emphasised the necessity of collaborative efforts to attain pragmatic and attainable outcomes that serve the needs of all nations.

Furthermore, this visit witnessed the signing of a joint declaration, solidifying their partnership in green energy and aligning with the Japanese Prime Minister's vision to establish a Green Global Energy Hub. This partnership will be incorporated under the "Energy Security and Industry Accelerator" agreement, unveiled during the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to Abu Dhabi last July.

The trade volume between the two nations in 2022 amounted to over $54.2 billion, with exports (including oil products) constituting 84.4%. Non-oil trade exchanges reached $14.7 billion, marking a 10% growth compared to 2021 and a 36% increase compared to 2020. The UAE represents 40% of Japan's exports to the Arab world, firmly establishing itself as Japan's top trading partner in the region.