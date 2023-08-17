The UAE-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will be implemented next month, a top envoy said in Abu Dhabi.

Celebrating the 78th Indonesian Independence Day, Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, expressed hope for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

“I hope Indonesia this year will be more progressive, stronger, and prosperous compared to the previous years. For Indonesia and UAE, I hope the cooperation in all sectors could be more powerful. This year we already have CEPA that will be implemented around September 2023,” the ambassador noted.

It was in July last year that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the signing of the UAE-Indonesia CEPA, alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Abu Dhabi.

The landmark deal is expected to increase annual bilateral trade to $10 billion within five years by removing trade barriers on a wide range of goods and services, creating new opportunities for UAE exporters. The deal has the potential to increase the total value of trade in services between the UAE and Indonesia to $630 million by 2030. Streamlined customs procedures and an emphasis on digital trade will make it easier than ever for UAE companies to do business with Indonesia.

“Previously, with the support of the UAE government, Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) has been well established, which I believe has attracted many more global investors,” Bagis said.

Mosque honouring Widodo

Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country. Diplomatic relations between the UAE and Indonesia began in 1976. There have been regular visits between heads of state, and bilateral cooperation has gone from strength to strength.

The ambassador pointed out that a mosque built in honour of the Indonesian president, following orders from Sheikh Mohamed, is set to be completed in Abu Dhabi this year.

“We already have the cooperation on providing Imam for the UAE’s mosques. Indonesians visiting UAE could also see the name of our President on ‘President Joko Widodo Street’ as well as the Mosque of President Joko Widodo that will be soon completed within this year,” Bagis said.

In 2020, Sheikh Mohamed gave directions to rename Al Ma’arid Street as President Joko Widodo Street.

“In Indonesia, we could also see a toll road named MBZ toll road as well as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo. This reflects how close the relationship between the two countries is, driven by the brotherly ties between the two Leaders. This is a good sign and we should keep nurturing it,” the ambassador added.

