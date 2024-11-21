Leading UAE developer Arada has started work on its ultra-luxury Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah following the award of the project’s first construction contract.

Designed in partnership with Armani/Casa Interior Design Studio and the Pritzker-Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah features panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline, as well as 90,000 sq ft of high-quality amenities and 52 individually designed homes, said Arada in a statement.

The contract to carry out enabling works at the project, which includes shoring, piling, dewatering and excavation, has been awarded to International Foundation Group (IFG), an experienced Dubai-based operator that specialises in deep foundation and ground solutions.

Work has commenced onsite and is expected to be completed in March next year following which the main construction contract for the project will be awarded.

Alongside the start of construction at Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah, Arada has also opened the project’s dedicated Show Apartment at the master developer’s sales office in City Walk.

The Show Apartment features a replica living room, master bedroom, master bathroom, boudoir and dining room, all exclusively designed by Armani/Casa, along with materials and furnishings provided by the iconic brand.

Arada Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said: "We’re pleased to have started construction on Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah and look forward to working with our partners, Tadao Ando and Armani/Casa to bring this unique residential project to life."

"It is a new landmark for one of Dubai’s most coveted neighbourhoods, offering impeccable design and architecture alongside an impressive collection of top-class amenities," he stated.

"Every beautifully appointed home is defined by a desire to bring extravagant ocean and skyline views into its interior, with a wide array of configurations including including two-, three-, four-, five-bedroom and penthouse residences all offering unrestrained access to the exterior view," he added.

The upcoming project includes two presidential suites, which combine numerous different internal function areas – including a contemplative courtyard space with reflective pool, a personalised gym, libraries, a private cinema, and a private parking lounge with space for seven cars – with an opulent mega-terrace featuring an infinity pool.

Alkhoshaibi said buyers of penthouses and presidential suites will have the opportunity to work directly with Armani/Casa to deliver a truly bespoke interior scheme for their homes.

"Since its launch earlier this year, Armani Beach Residences has been named Best Branded Residences in major luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report’s Best of the Best annual awards, as well as Waterfront Project of the Year at the 2024 Pillars of Real Estate Awards," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).