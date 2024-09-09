President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the President of Guinea-Bissau explored various areas of cooperation, particularly in the developmental, economic, commercial, and investment sectors, aligned with the development priorities of both countries and the aspirations of their peoples for continued growth and prosperity.

His Highness extended his congratulations to President Umaro Sissoco Embaló ahead of Guinea-Bissau's Independence Day later this month, expressing his best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the country and its people.

Both sides affirmed their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Guinea-Bissau and expanding opportunities aimed at benefitting both nations and their peoples.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.