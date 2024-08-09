Executives from leading artificial intelligence (AI) companies have highlighted the leadership of the UAE and Dubai in attracting global innovators, startups, and capital, as well as leaders from various sectors of the digital economy to the Middle East.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during a panel discussion held at the Dubai International Financial Centre, in preparation for the inaugural Dubai AI and Web3 Festival, global company representatives emphasised that the launch of the festival in Dubai reflects the emirate's unwavering commitment to showcasing future technologies through a global platform that stimulates regional growth and unlocks new markets for AI applications.

Nader Al Bastaki, Managing Director of Dubai Future District Fund, underscored the importance of raising awareness and building trust within the AI sector by engaging in discussions with stakeholders to spotlight key issues in the industry.

He stated, "The Dubai AI and Web3 Festival is an ideal platform that brings together stakeholders from around the world to increase awareness and readiness among the public about developments in the sector, and forecast future trends."

Heath Behncke, Managing Director of Holon, highlighted Dubai as a global hub that welcomes AI companies through initiatives that seek to accelerate AI adoption across all vital sectors, providing a conducive environment for global AI companies and talent to innovate and advance the adoption of advanced applications. He also spoke of the UAE and Dubai's role in unlocking new markets for global companies in the Middle East.

Patrik Eriksson, Director of Data Technology and Delivery at ZainTECH, described the UAE as a global hub for innovation and development due to its active role in bringing together global AI companies to explore new opportunities and inform policies. He underscored the role Dubai AI and Web3 Festival will play in attracting global experts to exchange knowledge and solutions, while also promoting AI literacy.

Peter Oganesean, Managing Director for the Middle East and East Africa, HP Computing and Printing Middle East, said that the festival presents a great opportunity to unlock AI's potential, empowering individuals and companies to share their views and equipping them with the necessary tools to utilise AI solutions in the future.

Saqr Ereiqat, CEO of TradeDog Market Manager, remarked that the UAE has proven its mettle as a leader in the sector and a global hub for disruptive technology through investment in human capital and infrastructure.