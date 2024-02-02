RIYADH — Assistant Minister of Transport and Logistics Ahmed Al-Hassan said that the transport and logistics system has an initiative to Saudize as many as 23,000 jobs in 28 different professions.

“These include 10,000 jobs in the heavy transport sector; 3,000 jobs in the passenger transport sector, and 10,000 jobs in the air navigation sector,” he said while addressing the main dialogue session of the third Qassim Youth Empowerment Forum “My Opportunity 3.”



The forum is titled: “The authorities’ efforts to empower youth according to the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” which was held under the patronage of the Emir of the Qassim region Prince Faisal bin Mishaal.



Al-Hassan said that the transport and logistics system receives support and care from the wise leadership to achieve the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the Saudi Vision 2030.

He said that there is a group of initiatives and projects that aim to develop human capabilities and enhance job opportunities for the young Saudi men and women.



Al-Hassan noted that the Saudi Logistics Academy was established to support a promising and emerging logistics sector, and it is one of the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy launched by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to put Saudi Arabia on the world map as a global logistics center. As many as 450 male and female Saudis have been graduated from the academy to join the logistics sector.



The assistant minister said that the Saudi Railway Technical Institute contributes significantly to supporting and empowering the railway industry, by qualifying national cadres and training them in the fields of train driving, maintenance, signals and control, and then employing them in the railway transport sector.

