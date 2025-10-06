H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has received, at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, Salem Saleh bin Braik, Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen, as part of an official visit to the UAE.

Accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Yemeni Prime Minister reviewed a guard of honour that lined up to greet him, and laid flowers at the memorial in front of the martyrs’ monument.

Salem Saleh bin Braik was briefed on Wahat Al Karama, which symbolises the heroism and sacrifices of brave UAE Nationals in defending the country and protecting its values and achievements.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab praised the progress of relations between the UAE and the Republic of Yemen in all fields, with the support and guidance of the leadership of the two countries to achieve the shared interests of both peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab reaffirmed that Wahat Al Karama embodies the gratitude and appreciation of the UAE leadership towards its heroes, who gave their precious lives for the sake of the homeland, symbolising the values of heroism, courage, and sacrifice that Emirati generations proudly uphold.

At the end of the tour, the Yemeni Prime Minister penned a message in the Wahat Al Karama guestbook expressing his appreciation for the martyrs of the UAE.