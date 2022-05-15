The spokesman for the unified government application for electronic services (Sahel) Youssef Kazem announced a new update to the application, through which the Public Authority for Civil Information seeks to simplify the procedures for sponsors to renew civil IDs of family members and their employees through the application, reports Al-Rai daily.

Kazem explained it is now possible to use the civil ID renewal service for family members through the services of the Public Authority for Civil Information in (Sahel) in a more rapid and simple way, as the head of the family can renew the civil IDs of his children and the workers on his sponsorship through a list of their civil numbers directly.

He added that the users of the application can benefit from this update by selecting the (Services) menu, then choosing the services of the Public Authority for Civil Information, then (Card Services) and then selecting (Card Renewal Service), and then the civil numbers of individuals whose cards can be renewed directly by the head of the family through the Sahel program

