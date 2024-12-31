Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority has announced that global technology conglomerate Siemens is the sole bidder for the new 400kV grid substation coming up in Sitra Industrial Area as part of its Independent Water and Power Plant (IWPP) project.

The scope of work includes design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning of 400kV grid substation - including 400kV GIS, 220kV GIS, 21kV switchgear, control, protection and ICS, said EWA in a Bahrain Tenders notification.

It also involves civil works on the substation and associated building services including CCTV and electronic access control systems, it added.

