ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) "Mother of the Nation", has received condolences on the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan from a delegation of the Bahraini Royal family.

Last night, the delegation conveyed the condolences of HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and President of the Supreme Council for Women, and her sincere condolences on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa, praying the Almighty to shower His mercy and satisfaction on the deceased and to grant Al Nahyan family patience and solace.

The delegation included Sheikha Thajba bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, wife of Sheikh Salman bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, and Sheikha Mariam bint Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, wife of Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

Sheikha Fatima thanked the Bahraini delegation for their thoughts, wishing them continued good health and wellness, while wishing Sheikha Sabeeka good health and wellness, and the brotherly people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

The delegation also offered condolences to H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Suhail and the Al Nahyan family, expressing their sincere sympathy on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

They also expressed their keenness to further promote the existing ties that bond the UAE and Bahrain further.