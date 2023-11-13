SHARJAH -- The Supreme Committee for the Sharjah Consultative Council Elections has announced intensive efforts to ensure smooth and transparent elections following the directives by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

This came at a meeting of the Supreme Committee for the SCC Elections today led by Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, held at the Office of the Ruler of Sharjah.

The Supreme Committee reviewed the candidates’ applications from the nine approved electoral district committees and formally approved the final list https://eccs.shj.ae/Candidate of 193 candidates according to the agreed timetable.

The Committee also discussed the arrangements and mechanisms for the smooth and successful conduct of the SCC polls by the global best practices and standards.

The first stage of the SCC electoral process began with the registration of members of the electoral bodies in the designated electoral districts on 23rd October and will conclude on 20th November. The electoral process will proceed to its next stage to conclude with the announcement of the final list of elected members on 15th December of this year.

The Committee reviewed the smart systems, protected with stringent online security, to ensure that the process runs smoothly, with utmost credibility and transparency offering the option of both remote voting system and in-person voting at the designated centres within the nine electoral districts, namely Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, Maliha, and Al Hamriyah.

The electoral panel also discussed the executive plans and mechanisms, logistical and technical requirements and mechanisms, and human and financial resources required for the upcoming polls in coordination with the relevant government agencies and stakeholders.

The second edition of the elections to the Sharjah Council features a hybrid system of registration and voting; that is, the voters have the option to cast their vote both in person at the designated polling centres or vote electronically using their “UAE PASS” digital ID on the website www.eccs.shj.ae or the Digital Sharjah mobile application, www.ds.sharjah.ae.

The registration mechanism for the SCC elections, whether in-person or electronic, requires that the voter be a citizen of the Emirate and at least 21 years old; that is, the voter should have been born on 5th December 2002 or earlier. Registration of the voters must be following their family registration number. The town number is linked to the administrative region the voter belongs to within the nine electoral districts.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials.