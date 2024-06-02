The Consultative Council of Sharjah, during its eleventh session held at the council's headquarters, focused on the Islamic Affairs Department in discussions and the presentation of questions and proposals.

The session, convened in Sharjah as part of its regular proceedings for the eleventh legislative term, was chaired by Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, the council's Chairman.

Abdullah Khalifa Yaroof Al Sabousi, Head of the Islamic Affairs Department in Sharjah emphasised the recent rapid development of the department, citing increased numbers and improved quality of mosques, expanded religious and educational outreach, and enhanced community collaboration. He affirmed the department's developmental role within society, positioning it as a distinguished institution that has received substantial support and has contributed significantly to Sharjah's progress and growth.

The Head and Deputy of the Islamic Affairs Department responded to all inquiries from council members, emphasising their importance as vital inputs for the Islamic Affairs Department's activities.

At the end of the session, the Secretary-General of the Council announced the receipt of a letter from the Executive Council's General Secretariat regarding the referral of a draft law amending certain provisions of Law No. (2) of 2018 regarding the Sharjah Quran and Sunnah Establishment. The Chairman proposed referring it to the Legislative and Legal Affairs Committee for review. The upcoming (concluding) session is scheduled for June 13, 2024, to discuss the aforementioned draft law and the Council's recommendations regarding the Islamic Affairs Department's policy, concluding the first regular session of the eleventh legislative term for the Sharjah Consultative Council.