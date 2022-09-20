Jeddah: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and the UAE Central Bank signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to put a general framework for cooperation activities in the field of supervision and control of insurance in both countries.



The MoU signing ceremony was held in the attendance of the Governor of SAMA Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mubarak and Governor of the UAE central bank Khalid bin Mohamed Balami held in Jeddah on the sidelines of the 46th ordinary meeting of the Council of Governors of Arab central banks and monetary institutions.