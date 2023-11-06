RIYADH — The spokesperson of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) Mohammed Alrizqi stated that the National Training Campaign (Waad) has provided over 193,000 training opportunities during the first half of 2023.



He said that the campaign is on its way to achieving the target for the 2023 stage, which is 380,000 training opportunities.



Alrizqi noted that the Waad campaign’s target is to provide skills and training in cooperation with the private sector, and to offer more than 1,000,000 training opportunities until 2025.



“We are seeking to direct training opportunities to those who are in need for it according to the needs of each region in Saudi Arabia,” he said.



He noted that more than 30 training opportunities were allocated for the Northern region of the Kingdom.



He pointed out that some of the companies have achieved more than the target and exceeded 100%. “The numbers and achievements set by MHRSD are being exceeded”.



The spokesperson confirmed that they are continuing to hold forums in different regions of Saudi Arabia and will distribute them according to the needs of each region.



The training opportunities, which are within the campaign, target all young Saudi men and women, by providing a number of training programs and activities for workers, job seekers, or students.



This is in order to empower them with the skills that help them in achieving the job objectives, as well as empowering the job seekers to obtain opportunities that suit their skills and specializations.



As for students who will benefit from these programs in their specialization, this will contribute to a positive impact on their future path.

