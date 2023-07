RIYADH — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Bin Abdullah spoke by phone with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

During the conversation, they discussed the Saudi-US relations, ways to enhance them in all fields, and the latest regional and international developments.

