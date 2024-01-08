RIYADH — The total number of workers in the private sector in Saudi Arabia jumped to 10.92 million during the last month of December.



The National Labor Observatory (NLO), under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD), revealed the labor market figures in the private sector for the month of December 2023.



According to the report, the total number of Saudi citizens working in the private sector during the month of December reached 2.32 million citizens, while the total number of expatriate workers in the private sector reached 8.7 million.



The report showed an increase in the total number of workers in the private sector, as their number reached approximately 10.98 million in the private sector during the month of December. This indicates the continued attractiveness of taking up jobs in the private sector.



The NLO report noted that a total of 44,769 citizens joined the labor market for the first time in the private sector. It reviewed the total number of citizens and expatriates employed, in addition to the net growth in jobs for citizens during the same period. The figures also included numbers of those citizens who have joined newly and for the first time in the private sector

