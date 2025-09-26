RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports, including re-exports, recorded an increase of 30.4 percent in July 2025 compared to July 2024. The ratio of non-oil exports to imports increased to 44.6 percent in July from 33.4 percent during the same month last year, according to the International Trade bulletin issued on Thursday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).



Machinery, electrical equipment, and parts constituted 29.7 percent of the total non-oil exports, followed by chemical products, which represented 19.6 percent.



In terms of imports, machinery, electrical equipment, and parts accounted for 11.7 percent of total imports, representing a 29.9 percent increase compared to July 2024. This was followed by transportation equipment and parts, which accounted for 13.2 percent of total imports, representing a 9.6 percent decrease compared to July 2024. The percentage of oil exports out of total exports decreased from 72.8 percent in July 2024 to 67.1 percent in July 2025. The trade balance surplus rose by 53.4 percent compared to July 2024.



The bulletin revealed that China is Saudi Arabia's leading trading partner in merchandise. In July 2025, exports to China amounted to 14 percent of total exports, while imports from China represented 25.8 percent of total imports. The United Arab Emirates followed with 10.6 percent of total exports and 6.4 percent of total imports, and India with 9.4 percent of total exports.



According to the bulletin, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam was one of the most important ports through which goods crossed into the Kingdom, accounting for 26.1 percent of total imports in July 2025, followed by Jeddah Islamic Port with 20.9 percent.



The International Trade statistics for non-oil are compiled from administrative records of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and for oil from the Ministry of Energy. Saudi Arabia's exports and imports are classified according to the Harmonized System (HS), which is maintained by the World Customs Organization.

