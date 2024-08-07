Riyadh: Misk Entrepreneurship Pathway hosted the second Tamkeen Program procurement meeting yesterday at The City Hub in Misk City, Riyadh. The event aimed to bridge the gap between burgeoning startups and key procurement entities in both the public and private sectors.



By facilitating 120 meetings between startups and procurement representatives, Tamkeen equipped entrepreneurs with essential tools to navigate the procurement landscape, expand their networks, and secure strategic partnerships. The program offered invaluable insights into procurement processes, empowering startups to compete and grow.



This year's Tamkeen gathering reinforced its position as a pivotal platform for collaboration between the procurement sector and the startup ecosystem, fostering opportunities and knowledge sharing.