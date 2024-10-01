Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Commerce and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Foreign Trade, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi, met on Monday with Maldivian Minister of Economic Development and Trade Mohamed Saeed.



During the meeting, the Saudi General Authority for Foreign Trade and the Maldivian Ministry of Economic Development and Trade signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of commerce.



The MoU aims to enhance trade between the two parties in goods and services and remove obstacles and challenges that either party may face, in accordance with the local regulations and laws of both countries.



It includes the exchange of expertise, information, and legislation related to commercial fields, opportunities for improvement and development, market research, and other areas of mutual interest between the two parties.

It encourages participation in exhibitions, seminars, forums, and working sessions aimed at promoting goods and services and exploring trade opportunities in both countries.



Additionally, it facilitates the exchange of business opportunities and the provision of mutual advice, including digital platforms that showcase available trade opportunities, policies, and legislation to the public.