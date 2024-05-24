RIYADH — Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif launched the updated Salamah Portal identity of the Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense at its headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday.



The updated ID enables public and private sector establishments to benefit from licensing procedures according to an integrated electronic system with several government agencies. It also aims to facilitate the investor’s journey and achieve a safe environment in the facilities by providing procedures and requirements for prevention and protection from fire. Salamah portal offers wide ranging civil defense services to investors easily and effortlessly and help promote the level of safety in all facilities across the Kingdom.



The minister also inaugurated a number of electronic services, which included the service of amending and extending licenses, and the investor’s journey statement service, bringing the number of electronic services provided by the portal through the Absher Business platform to 34 services.



Prince Abdulaziz also inspected the progress of work at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Civil Defense. He reviewed a number of modern mechanisms and teams specialized in civil defense work in accordance with the latest global technical equipment and modern technical services. The minister listened to a brief explanation provided by the Director General of Civil Defense in charge, Maj. Gen. Hammoud Al-Faraj, about the efforts implemented by the directorate during the year 2023 and the targets for the year 2024/2025.



The ceremony was attended by Assistant Minister of Interior for Technology Affairs Prince Bandar bin Abdullah bin Mishari; Member of the Council of Senior Scholars and the Permanent Committee for Fatwa Sheikh Abdul Salam Al-Sulaiman; Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs Lt. Gen. Saeed Al-Qahtani, Assistant Minister of Interior Dr. Hisham Al-Falih, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr. Khalid Al-Battal, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs Muhammad Al-Muhanna, and Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al-Bassami.

