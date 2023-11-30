JAZAN — Prince Mohammed Bin Nasser, emir of Jazan region, inaugurated on Wednesday the activities of the Jazan Investment Forum 2030.



Emir of Jazan inaugurated the forum, which is being held in Jazan city at the Grand Millennium hotel, on behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA).



The forum is organized by Jazan Chamber, in cooperation with the region's municipality, and Jazan Region Development Strategic Office, in addition to a number of relevant governmental and private agencies.



Prince Mohammed and the forum's guests toured the forum and visited its accompanying exhibitions, where they reviewed the participation of different ministries, establishments, authorities, specialized centers and companies.



The emir delivered a speech in which he stressed that the forum comes in line with Saudi Arabia’s leadership support for the advancement and development of the Jazan region and the rapid qualitative shift in projects it is witnessing.



He also shed light on the projects that were established in the region, such as setting up a comprehensive strategy for developing Jazan, in addition to the launch of the Special Economic Zone to be an integrated competitive economic growth center.



He also highlighted the logistic role for Jazan City Port for basic and manufacturing industries, which is considered as an economic icon for the region, through supporting factories and projects in the city.



Prince Mohammed stated that one of the city's features is that it witnessed the export of the first commercial shipment of locally manufactured alloy steel to the United States.



He also pointed out that the new King Abdullah International Airport will be completed by the end of 2024.



He also reviewed the projects of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) such as the Saudi Coffee Company, Saudi Downtown Company, and the Red Sea Global Company.



Dr. Majed Al-Gohary, secretary-general of the Jazan Chamber, announced the launch of a number of initiatives for the chamber included of the Jazan Fund for investment in food security projects, as well as the 100-bed hospital project, in addition to the Jazan Exhibition and Convention Center project, and many more.



It is noteworthy that the forum witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), such as agreements concluded between the Royal Commission of Jubail and Yanbu with a number of companies to establish the Saudi Global Industrial Village.



The MoUs were signed a factory for the production of float glass and photovoltaic glass, a factory for the production of sanitary ware, and the production of caustic soda and hydraulic acid, in addition to commercial and residential agreements.



Memorandums of understanding were also signed to develop the waterfront and the city center, and to develop and enhance the tourism sector.



The Saudi Ministry of Investments has signed investment MoUs with a number of government and private agencies.



The Ministry also signed a MoU between the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones "Modon" and the Saudi Coffee Company to establish a factory for processing coffee beans, and other agreements between Modon and a number of partners.



A memorandum of cooperation was also signed between the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture with the Jazan Municipality to enhance joint efforts between the two sides to invest and develop the ports and their surrounding areas in accordance with the rules and regulations of Saudi Arabia.



The two parties identified a number of joint cooperation fields, which included developing internal facilities and redistributing and using spaces at the port site in a manner commensurate with the Ministry’s objectives.

