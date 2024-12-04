RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with French Minister for Energy Transition, Climate, and Risk Agnès Pannier-Runacher in Riyadh on Tuesday.



The meeting focused on exploring opportunities for investment and collaboration in key sectors including petroleum, petrochemicals, renewable energy, electricity, energy efficiency, and decarbonization technologies.



The two officials attended a roundtable discussion with the participation of experts, officials, and business leaders from both nations. The talks delved into joint efforts in energy transitions and climate action, highlighting the exchange of expertise in renewable energy generation and private sector participation in electricity projects. Topics included advanced technologies for electricity production, transmission, distribution, storage, and grid automation, alongside efforts to enhance energy efficiency.



The discussions also addressed the shared commitment to climate change solutions, such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies. These efforts aimed to reduce emissions from hard-to-abate sectors such as cement production, aviation, maritime industries, and petrochemicals.



Saudi Arabia's ambition to become a global leader in exporting hydrogen and low-emission electricity was a central theme. The Kingdom's competitive advantage lies in its ability to produce hydrogen and generate low-emission electricity at highly competitive costs, positioning it as a key player in the global energy landscape.

