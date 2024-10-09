HAMBURG — Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim met with United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner on the sidelines of the Hamburg Sustainability Conference 2024 in Germany.



During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between Saudi Arabia and the UNDP.

They also reviewed progress made toward achieving sustainability goals both in Saudi Arabia and globally.

