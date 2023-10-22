RIYADH — Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman met on Saturday with United States Senator Lindsey Graham and a delegation from the US Senate.

During the meeting, they reviewed the friendship relation between Saudi Arabia and the United States, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

The two sides also discussed the military escalation currently taking place in Gaza. The Crown Prince emphasized the importance of making all possible efforts to reduce the pace of escalation in the region.

Ensuring that violence does not expand is necessary to avoid its dangerous repercussions on security and peace in the region and the world, the Crown Prince confirmed.

The Crown Prince has also confirmed the importance of creating conditions for the return of stability and the resumption of the peace process, ensuring that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.

The meeting was attended by a number of officials from both countries.

