RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman met Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly in Riyadh on Monday.



During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries. The leaders discussed ways to further enhance and develop bilateral cooperation in a way achieving the common interests of the two countries and their peoples.



At the outset of the meeting, the Crown Prince welcomed the Egyptian prime minister to Saudi Arabia. On his part, Madbouly conveyed the greetings and appreciation of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the Crown Prince. Meanwhile, the Crown Prince asked Madbouly to convey the greetings of King Salman and himself to El-Sisi.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan; Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet for Shoura Council Affairs Dr. Essam bin Saeed; Minister of Commerce Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi; Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih; Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan; Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, and Saudi Ambassador to Egypt Saleh Al-Hussaini.



On the Egyptian side, the meeting was attended by Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk; Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Eng. Hassan El-Khatib; First Assistant to the Prime Minister Eng. Randa Al-Minshawi ; Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Osama Saad; Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farouk, and a number of officials.

