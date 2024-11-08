RIYADH — The Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA) reviewed the major developments in the leading global economies and the challenges they face, as well as their impact on the national economy.

The Council, which met on Thursday via a video conference, examined this while taking up for discussion the monthly update of local and global economic developments for the month of October 2024, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The CEDA was briefed on the progress achieved by the Kingdom in international indicators, in terms of its classification as a leading model with the highest category in the United Nations Cybersecurity Index for the year 2024, which reflects the great support and keenness that the sector enjoys from the wise leadership in implementing the programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



The Council discussed the report of the Project Management Office regarding the follow-up of the decisions and recommendations issued by CEDA during the third quarter of 2024, and what it contained in terms of details of the Council's deliberations. It also highlighted the continued noticeable increase for entities that achieved the rate exceeding 98 percent in performance indicators.



The Council followed up on the outcomes of the Saudi delegation's participation in the first edition of the Saudi-Brazilian International Aviation Conference, and the subsequent signing of agreements, memoranda of cooperation and understanding, in a way enhancing the Kingdom’s pioneering role in the field of aviation in accordance with the plans and strategies of Vision 2030.



During the meeting, the Council discussed a number of other topics and reports on its agenda, including those related to the organization of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, and the National Program for Succession and Leadership Development.



The CEDA also reviewed the Economic Forecast Report for the first quarter of 2024, the Executive Summary of Foreign Trade for July, the Summary of the Wholesale Price Index Report for August, and the Consumer Price Index Report for the same period. The Council session concluded after taking the necessary decisions and recommendations regarding these topics

