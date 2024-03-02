RIYADH — Vice Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa bint Mohammed revealed a significant gender milestone in the Kingdom's tourism sector during the 'Creating a Future-proof Workforce in the Tourism Industry and Beyond' session at the Human Capacity Initiative Conference in Riyadh.

With 925,000 individuals employed, women constitute 45% of the workforce, highlighting the sector's contribution to empowering human capital and enhancing skills for the future.



The dialogue session, which also featured insights from leaders in technology and tourism, including Dr. Christina Yan Zhang, CEO of the Metaverse Institute, and Alistair Gosling, CEO of EXTREME International, focused on the crucial role of technology in transforming jobs globally. With the World Economic Forum estimating that 33% of global jobs will be reshaped by technological advancements, the emphasis was on the necessity for reskilling and developing new competencies, particularly in data science, to support decision-making processes.



The vice minister underscored the importance of integrating technology into the tourism sector to explore new opportunities and adapt to changing landscapes. The discussion also touched upon the potential of virtual reality to enhance tourist experiences and the need for skilled technicians capable of leveraging modern technologies to benefit the industry and society at large.

